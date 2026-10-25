Alexander Isak extends hot streak as Liverpool sink Brighton 2-0

LIVERPOOL: Alexander Isak extended his hot streak in Liverpool's 2-0 win against Brighton on Sunday as Reds boss Andoni Iraola savoured his first Premier League victory at Anfield.

Iraola's side struck twice in quick succession in the first half, with Pascal Gross's own goal followed by Isak's latest strike.

Isak has netted six times in seven league games this season and has three goals in his last four matches.

After a turbulent debut season following his acrimonious move from Newcastle, the Sweden striker is finally beginning to repay his £125 million ($167 million) fee.

It was a welcome first taste of top-flight success at Anfield for Iraola, who had failed to win his first three league games on Merseyside since arriving from Bournemouth in the close season.

The Spaniard, who had won Champions League and League Cup games at Anfield, has led Liverpool to four successive victories in all competitions since the chastening 3-0 home defeat against Manchester City.

Liverpool have climbed to fourth place, just one point behind third-placed Brighton after inflicting the high-flying Seagulls' second league loss this term.

The Reds are six points behind leaders City as they eye a potential title challenge.

Liverpool were winless in their previous five home league matches dating back to last season, drawing four times and losing once.

But they put Brighton to the sword in composed fashion, stopping the visitors' recent goal blitz after they arrived at Anfield as the league's top scorers.

Brighton should have taken an early lead when Diego Gomez's pass caught out Virgil van Dijk and Gross crossed to Yasin Ayari, who fired wastefully over with the goal at his mercy.