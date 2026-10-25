Antonelli storms to US Grand Prix pole on weekend he can take title

AUSTIN: Runaway world championship leader Kimi Antonelli showed no nerves as he stormed to pole position with a perfectly-measured fastest lap in qualifying on Saturday for the United States Grand Prix.

The 20-year-old Italian will wrap up the drivers' championship if he wins in Austin on Sunday, his Mercedes teammate George Russell finishes outside the top eight and Lewis Hamilton finishes outside the top four.

Antonelli secured his seventh pole of the season and his first in eight races with a fastest lap in 1min 34.035sec to outpace Max Verstappen, his nearest challenger, by 0.179sec with Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Isack Hadjar a career-best third.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was fourth ahead of Russell, in the second Mercedes, and seven-time champion Hamilton in the second Ferrari.

Antonelli leads Russell by 102 points in the championship and is aiming to become Formula One's youngest champion and Italy's first since Alberto Ascari of Ferrari in 1953.

"We got pole so we'll try to win tomorrow," said Antonelli. "Max has been very quick and did an incredible job in qualifying so it's not going to be easy.

"Hopefully, we'll be leading into Turn One and we'll try to set the pace -- even though it's going to be very tight.

"I'm very happy with qualifying, but Q3 was very tough with the wind, gusty and unpredictable, but I’m happy to stick it on pole."