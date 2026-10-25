Karan Singh claims ITF M25 Mumbai title, his fourth of the year

MUMBAI: Karan Singh continued his impressive run of form on the ITF circuit, claiming the men's singles title at the USD 30,000 ITF Men's World Tennis Tour M25 tournament here on Sunday.

The third-seeded Karan won the tournament after Digvijay Pratap Singh was forced to retire in the final. Karan was leading 7-5, 3-1 in the second set when Digvijay retired.

Both players went toe-to-toe in a fiercely contested opening set that lasted just over an hour, with Karan eventually taking it 7-5.

Carrying that momentum forward, Karan established a 3-1 advantage in the second set before Digvijay was forced to retire after one hour and 32 minutes of play.

This was Karan's fourth title of the 2026 season. The 23-year-old has been in top form over the past couple of months.

The Mumbai victory was his second title in the last two months and fourth final appearance during that period.