Man City falls at Aston Villa and Arsenal moves level on top of the Premier League

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND: Manchester City's perfect start to the Premier League ended in a 2-1 loss at Aston Villa, allowing Arsenal to move level on points atop the standings on Saturday.

Also, Tottenham sealed its second win this week by beating 10-man Chelsea 2-0.

Nicolas Jackson scored both goals for Villa against a City that was aiming for an eighth straight league win. Victory extended Villa's outstanding recent run to six wins from seven games in all competitions.

"It is incredible," Jackson said. "It was difficult but we got the win and that is the most important thing. Now we can focus on the next one."

After City's defeat in the early kickoff, defending champion Arsenal took advantage by beating Everton 2-0 at Emirates Stadium.

Ezri Konsa and Gabriel Magalhaes scored in each half for Mikel Arteta's team, which is second on goal difference.

Spurs, without a league win until Monday against Coventry, followed that with a rare victory at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea goalkeeper Mike Penders inadvertently punched the ball into his own net and gave Spurs the lead and Cole Palmer was sent off soon after. Tottenham's win was sealed late by Mathys Tel.

Meanwhile, Fulham beat Coventry 1-0.