Man City falls at Aston Villa and Arsenal moves level on top of the Premier League

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND: Manchester City's perfect start to the Premier League ended in a 2-1 loss at Aston Villa, allowing Arsenal to move level on points atop the standings on Saturday.
Also, Tottenham sealed its second win this week by beating 10-man Chelsea 2-0.
Nicolas Jackson scored both goals for Villa against a City that was aiming for an eighth straight league win. Victory extended Villa's outstanding recent run to six wins from seven games in all competitions.
"It is incredible," Jackson said. "It was difficult but we got the win and that is the most important thing. Now we can focus on the next one."
After City's defeat in the early kickoff, defending champion Arsenal took advantage by beating Everton 2-0 at Emirates Stadium.
Ezri Konsa and Gabriel Magalhaes scored in each half for Mikel Arteta's team, which is second on goal difference.
Spurs, without a league win until Monday against Coventry, followed that with a rare victory at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea goalkeeper Mike Penders inadvertently punched the ball into his own net and gave Spurs the lead and Cole Palmer was sent off soon after. Tottenham's win was sealed late by Mathys Tel.
Meanwhile, Fulham beat Coventry 1-0.
Arsenal ends unlikely run
Konsa scored his first goal for Arsenal since joining from Villa at the start of the season and ended the champion's run of 13 games without scoring from a set-piece.
Last season's title victory relied heavily on Arsenal's scoring efficiency from corners, in particular, but Konsa's scrambled goal after seven minutes was its first in any competition this term, excluding penalties.
"A goal from a set-piece has felt like it has been coming. Today was the day," Konsa said.
Gabriel was also on target, heading in the second in the 68th for his first of the campaign.
After showing its Champions League credentials with a 2-2 draw at Bayern Munich midweek, Arsenal strengthened its title defense with victory against Everton to move to neck and neck with City, with just goal difference separating them.
"We're very happy with the victory, the performance and the week, because we were given a terrible schedule," Arteta said. "We just have to focus on what we can do, and we're very pleased with 90% of the performances and results."
Emery a 'tactical genius'
Villa is rapidly climbing the standings after a desperate start to the campaign saw it fail to win its opening four games and picked up just one point.
The difficult start was understandable after a hugely disruptive offseason when a raft of star players left the club including Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins, Konsa, Emi Martinez and Youri Tielemans.
Unai Emery, who transformed the club from relegation battler to Champions League contender, was forced to rebuild a team that won the Europa League last season, and has done that in double-quick time.
Villa's last defeat was on Sept. 12, to Nottingham Forest 2-1. Since then Emery's team is unbeaten.
Jackson is up to seven goals in all competitions. He fired the opener inside six minutes at Villa Park.
Erling Haaland headed City level in the second half, but Jackson got his second and the winner with a first-time finish that squirmed under goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
City fell to a fourth defeat at Villa Park in as many seasons.
"Emery is just a tactical genius. Especially against Man City at our place we have been really good," Villa defender Matty Cash said. "He always has a plan for something and is always coming up with new ideas. When you play against top teams you have to adapt and we did that today."
Maresca not so perfect now
Maresca said City would learn lessons from its first league defeat.
The Italian enjoyed a perfect start in England's top flight since succeeding Pep Guardiola in the offseason.
Villa joined Arsenal and European champion Paris Saint-Germain as the only teams to beat City in any competition this season.
"I don't think we deserved to lose today, but we lost," Maresca said. "You can always learn something."
Spurs on the rise
Bottom of the standings at the start of the week, Tottenham climbed to 12th after a victory at fierce London rival Chelsea.
After steering Spurs clear of relegation at the end of last season, coach Roberto De Zerbi might have earned the standout result of his short reign — only Tottenham's second victory at Stamford Bridge in 36 years.
"It's a big moment for the fans, for the club, for the players also. They deserve this win," De Zerbi said.
Spurs finished one place above the relegation zone in each of the past two seasons.
"We are working to change the last part of the history of this club," he added.
Chelsea looked blunt in attack without the injured Joao Pedro and it was further hindered when Palmer was red-carded in the 80th for a second bookable offense.
"We are all disappointed with the result and the performance. Collectively and individually, we were not on our best level," Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso said.
For Fulham, Oscar Bobb scored in the 80th to seal victory at Coventry.