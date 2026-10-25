Man United bench Bruno Fernandes after Como outburst ahead of Bournemouth clash

MANCHESTER: Manchester United boss Michael Carrick dropped captain Bruno Fernandes to the bench for Sunday's Premier League visit of Bournemouth after the Portugal midfielder criticised his manager's tactics in a 4-1 thrashing by Como.

Without a win in seven games in all competitions, Carrick badly needs a victory at Old Trafford to quell speculation over his future and has made a bold call.

Fernandes hit out at United's passive approach out of possession as Champions League debutants Como ran riot in Italy on Wednesday.

Carrick swiftly responded by questioning the effort of his players.

"Whatever system you play, whatever tactics you play, if you don't run and you don't run forward, and you don't run back, you ain't going to win," said the former United midfielder.

Fernandes won a clean sweep of individual awards last season after breaking the Premier League record for assists with 21 as United finished third in the table.

But the 32-year-old's impact has been much more limited so far this season, bar a hat-trick against Ipswich back in August.

Carrick made four changes in total with Matheus Cunha, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui also dropping out for Ayden Heaven, Leny Yoro, Carlos Baleba and Amad Diallo.

The Red Devils begin the day 15th in the table with just seven points from their opening seven league games.