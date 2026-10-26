Hockey: India start favourites at Men's Asian Champions Trophy

MYSURU: With the latest edition of the Asian Champions Trophy starting on Tuesday, here's a look at the tournament, why this edition could be significant and what to expect from India.

What’s the Asian Champions Trophy?

It’s a standalone tournament for elite Asian hockey teams. It’s usually held once every two years, but this has been subject to change. India are the defending champions, having won the event in 2024. This is the second time that the competition is being held in India. Pakistan took part the previous time it was held in India (Chennai in 2023). But because of prevailing political tension, they decided to withdraw this time.

Who’s hosting it this time?

Jalandhar and Mohali; two cities in Punjab. It’s one of the reasons why this edition is special. They may be known as the cradle of Indian hockey, but these centres usually don’t host international matches, let alone continental tournaments. The last time Punjab hosted an international event was in 2009 (Punjab Gold Cup; Netherlands had beaten the hosts in the final). This gives the chance for the people of the state to watch the local boys for the first time.

Are India the favourites?

Put it this way. It will be bigger news if India do not win the tournament because such has been their domination in Asia and over other teams on the continent. In fact, ever since Craig Fulton was appointed as coach of the men’s team in 2023, the men’s side has yet to lose to Asian opposition in any senior event. As evidenced at the Asian Games last month, expect this dominance to continue, but the quadrennial event also saw some cracks in the Indian armour.

Are there changes to the squad?

It’s more or less a similar squad to the one that featured in Nagoya at the Asian Games. However, this could be the last significant event for a number of senior players. With the World No. 8 entering a new phase with two years to go for the Olympics, expect a few of the older players to be moved on.

Squad: Suraj Karkera, Krishan Pathak, Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amandeep Lakra, Rajinder Singh, Aditya Lalage, Nilakanta Sharma, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh.

Teams: India, Malaysia, China, Bangladesh, Japan, South Korea.

India's matches: October 27: vs Bangladesh, October 29: vs China, October 30: vs Japan, November 1: vs Malaysia, November 2: vs South Korea.

Semis and final are set for November 4 and 5.

Format: Six-team single round-robin. Top four teams advance to semis.