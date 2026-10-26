National Junior Athletics C'ship: Thrower Poonam rounds off junior career with gold, hopes to build on ahead of senior career

CHENNAI: As Haryana javelin thrower Poonam recorded her third best throw of her career at the National Junior Athletics Championships on Monday, relief was written all over her face. After a stuttered start, the teenager was able to breach the 50-metre mark. "In the first two throws, I landed on the toe-board, so those were fouls. In the third throw, I wanted to play it safe and move into the top eight,” she told reporters after her performance. "My lower back was a bit tight, and because of that, my right side was pulling during the throws," she said, explaining her slight discomfort during the women's U20 final.

Before the third attempt, Poonam was called on to the sidelines by her coach Hanuman Singh for a pep talk. Then, she got her act right as she marked a 51.48m throw in the fifth attempt. “My coach told me to keep my mind calm and focus on throwing safely inside the sector rather than trying to throw as late as possible to get more distance, since my previous throws were fouls. He advised me to keep it simple, enter the top eight and build from there,” she said.

The teenager from Bangaon in Fatehabad district has shown encouragement but also needs to improve. While she has shone in the domestic events, her track record in international meets has not been up to the mark. She threw as far as 46.55m in the Asian U20 Athletics meet and 48.81m in the Eugene World U20 Athletics Championships earlier this year.

“In the off-season, I have been working on my technique, which was crucial. If my technique is clean, the throws will naturally be good. My running is quite strong. I want to focus more on my hip movement and keep my right side tight during the release,” she explained.