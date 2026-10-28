Kalinga Stadium to host seven-nation U23 athletics meet

BHUBANESWAR: The iconic Kalinga Stadium will host the seven-nation BIMSTEC U23 Athletics Championships, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) announced on Wednesday.

The participating nations include India, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Myanmar.

The upcoming championships offer a valuable opportunity for India’s young athletes. Thailand’s participation will add further excitement, as the country boasts some of Asia’s top sprinters.

The AFI will select India’s squad based on performances at two competitions, the 6th Indian U23 Athletics Championships and the 41st National Junior Athletics Championships.

U23 Championships took place at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur from 16 to 18 October 2026. The junior meet concluded on Tuesday. The organisers have yet to finalise the dates and competition schedule for the BIMSTEC U23 Athletics Championships.

With a newly laid track. Bhubaneswar hosted India’s first Bronze-level Continental Tour meet last year. This year, it hosted a Silver-level Continental Tour competition.