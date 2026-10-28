Wrestlers Kajal and Neelam miss out on gold but script history at Worlds

CHENNAI: Wrestlers Neelam Sirohi and Kajal Dhochak might have lost the finals in their respective weight categories at the ongoing World Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan on Wednesday but not before scripting history for the country. Never in the past two wrestlers from India won as many silver medals on the same day. In fact, Neelam and Kajal equalled history when they reached the final on Tuesday. Only Anshu Malik did that in 2021 when she returned with a silver medal after losing the 57kg final. Kajal, only 18, also became the first Indian woman wrestler to clinch a Worlds medal in a heavyweight category.

"The score was tied 4-4 with only a few seconds to go. Kajal was in a winning position as she has effected two-pointer moves twice while her opponent from Ukraine, Anastasiya Alpyeyeva, scored one two-pointer and one point twice. Had she managed to hold on to that score, she could have won by criteria but she is young and competing in her first senior Worlds. She will only improve from hereon," Virender Dahiya, India women's coach, told this daily from Astana.

The 24-year-old Ukrainian is a reigning European champion in the 76kg weight category and used her experience to get the better of her Indian opponent. With less than 20 seconds to go, she effected two-pointer moves twice to lead 8-4. Kajal made it 6-8 soon but her rival held her nerves to finish on top of the podium. "Kajal was upset as this was her golden chance to create history and become the first woman from India to win a World Championships gold but such heartbreaks make a wrestler strong and determined," added the coach.

Ajay Malik trains Kajal when she is not part of the national camp. Malik was confident that his ward would win gold but the result didn't disappoint him. "This was her maiden senior Worlds. She obviously was upset but I cheered her up after the final when she called. She only said that next time she will pocket a gold," Malik told this mast.

Almost an hour before Kajal took the mat, Neelam, 26, was up against Japanese legend and four-time world champion Yui Susaki in the 50kg gold medal bout. In her illustrious career, Susaki has lost an international bout only once and that came during the 2024 Paris Olympics when India's Vinesh Phogat defeated her. Susaki, who was reigning Olympic champion in 50kg, eventually finished with a bronze medal at the Games. It was a tough task for Neelam as Susaki has not conceded a single point since losing 2-3 to Vinesh more than two years ago. She has won Senior Asian Championships, Asian Games and now the Worlds since then without conceding a point. The bout got over in 2:14 minutes as Susaki won by fall while leading 5-0 in the contest.