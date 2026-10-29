Kimi Antonelli ready to rewrite the Formula One record books in Mexico

MEXICO CITY: Kimi Antonelli will take his place in Formula One’s record books as the youngest champion and Italy’s first since 1953, barring a wild swing of unexpected misfortunes amid a fiesta atmosphere at this weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix.

The runaway leader of the drivers’ championship needs to finish ninth or better in his Mercedes to take the title aged 20 years and 68 days, lowering the record held by Sebastian Vettel by more than three years.

Almost more remarkably, he will also succeed Italy's last champion Alberto Ascari, who won for Ferrari in 1953, after a gap of 73 years during which his country has become synonymous with Formula One.

After winning the United States Grand Prix last Sunday, his two remaining title rivals team-mate George Russell and Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton are 123 and 124 points adrift respectively and can only prevent the seemingly inevitable by winning and hoping Antonelli finishes 10th or worse.

Such an outcome is highly unlikely.

Antonelli has won nine races of this year’s 18 to date. In his last 11, he has scored nine podium finishes, one fifth and one 15th place – only his second non-points-scoring race in 18 outings that began with a second-place in Australia followed by five wins.

It is the consistency of a champion, a driver with a clear vision of his work and a cool head albeit on such young shoulders. Out of the car, he is boyish, precocious and has an infectious sense of fun. Some have said he behaves like a puppy.

But when the visor is pulled down, he has proved he has both the talent and the mentality to win and remain, mostly, unflappable under pressure.

“I’m going to approach it with the same mindset,” he said in Texas. “Trying to have as much fun as possible, but trying to fight for another win. It’s best to finish on a high and that is my goal.”