Liverpool beat Chelsea in League Cup shoot-out, Man City survive scare

LONDON: Liverpool beat Chelsea in a dramatic penalty shoot-out to reach the League Cup quarter-finals, while holders Manchester City survived a scare against Brighton on Wednesday.

In a clash between childhood friends Andoni Iraola and Xabi Alonso, it was the Liverpool manager who took the bragging rights in the last-16 tie at Anfield.

A 1-1 draw in normal time set the stage for the shoot-out as Chelsea's Morgan Rogers netted from the spot, only for Cody Gakpo to equalise with a penalty of his own just before half-time.

Chelsea's Valentin Barco hit the post in the shoot-out before Liverpool's Kostas Tsimikas wasted a chance to win it when he blazed over.

Ryan Gravenberch was denied by Chelsea keeper Mike Penders, but Giorgi Mamardashvili saved Emmanuel Emegha's kick to keep Liverpool alive.

After Joe Gomez scored for Liverpool, Blues defender Wesley Fofana miscued into the Kop as the hosts advanced.

It was former Liverpool midfielder Alonso's third defeat in his three visits to Anfield as a manager following losses with Bayer Leverkusen in 2024 and Real Madrid in 2025.

In their debut campaigns at Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot both reached the League Cup final and Iraola is on course to follow in their footsteps with the 10-time winners of the competition.