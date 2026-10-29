Meet the underdog soccer team from a seaside town in England that just pulled off an epic upset

Fleetwood Town posed the question: "The biggest cup shock of all time?"

That's what the fourth-tier team asked on social media after knocking Premier League champion Arsenal out of the English League Cup on Tuesday in a penalty shootout.

There was little question about it as Fleetwood fans woke up Wednesday still pinching themselves following one of the biggest upsets in the cup's 66-year history.

More than 80 places separate the two teams in the English soccer pyramid. Arsenal's stellar squad is worth an approximate $1.6 billion, while Fleetwood's is valued at a relatively paltry $3 million. Fleetwood's stadium has four parking spaces, its former owner is in prison for fraud, and its home town is best known as the place where Fisherman's Friend cough drops are manufactured rather than soccer dominance.

Mikel Arteta has steered Arsenal to five trophies, including last season's Premier League title — as well as the Champions League final.

Fleetwood boss Matt Lawlor is less than a year into his first senior managerial position, having been given the job on an interim basis in January before his appointment was made permanent in March.

"I was trying to not cry and I didn't," said the 38-year-old Lawlor, who hails from nearby Poulton-le-Fylde. "I've managed to hold it. My family, my little boy here, we're all local.

"I was turning around and people were screaming at me in the crowd and people that I knew and grew up with. Obviously that's really special and really emotional — to do something that special early in my career as well."