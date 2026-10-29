Wrestler Tanu bags bronze in her maiden Senior World Championships

CHENNAI: It was Tanu Sharma's maiden senior World Championships and she was up against experienced Wiktoria Choluj of Poland in the qualification round. The 26-year-old Polish wrestler used her experience to overpower the 20-year-old Indian 12-2 to make it to the next round of the 72kg weight category.

The loss on Wednesday served as a wake-up call to Tanu, who recently won a silver medal at the U20 World Championships. The Haryana wrestler gathered herself to win two back-to-back bouts a day later to finish on the podium. She first edged past 5-4 Zaineb Sghaier of Tunisia in the repechage round before defeating Precious Rosanna Bell of the USA 9-5 to pocket a bronze medal.

Daughter of a Sanskrit teacher, Tanu is the lone athlete in the family. Father Virendra Shastri is teaching in a government school while mother Suman Lata is a housewife. Tanu's elder sister Priyanka has completed MA B.Ed while her younger brother Aditya, a class XI student, is preparing for a career in medicine. More importantly, Tanu herself has cleared BA final year examinations recently.

It was her uncle Narendra Fauji, who initiated Tanu into wrestling and on Thursday he was a delighted man when she defeated the American wrestler to pocket a bronze medal. "We all, including my brother, were watching it live. The loss yesterday was hard but she is young and these defeats will teach her a lot," the father told this daily.