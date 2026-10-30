Carrick fights for Man Utd job, Arsenal face Liverpool test

LONDON: Michael Carrick has been granted a stay of execution but will the beleaguered Manchester United manager survive a vital trip to Chelsea?

Arsenal face a significant test of their Premier League title defence at Liverpool, while Manchester City meet Brighton for the second time in four days.

AFP Sport looks at three talking points ahead of this weekend's action:

Carrick clings on

With Manchester United fans on stand-by for news of Michael Carrick's sacking this week, an unexpected show of patience has given the under-fire boss a new lease of life.

When Carrick was pictured driving into United's Carrington training base on Monday -- just 24 hours after a miserable 3-0 home defeat against Bournemouth -- it was widely expected he would be dismissed within hours.

Instead, United's hierarchy sprang a major surprise by keeping Carrick, for now at least.

"I totally get the position. I understand the responsibilities. So, I really don't need any assurances from anyone in that regard," Carrick said of his future.

Whether Carrick can avoid becoming the third manager to be sacked by United powerbroker Ratcliffe since he purchased a minority stake in the club in 2024 remains in doubt.

United have been in miserable form and sit just one point above the relegation zone ahead of Saturday's trip to fifth-placed Chelsea.

Without a victory in eight games in all competitions and off to their worst league start in 40 years, United must beat Chelsea to help Carrick stave off the axe.

But with captain Bruno Fernandes dropped last weekend after criticising Carrick's tactics and defender Lisandro Martinez fined for blasting the club's transfer policy, Carrick's side are far from united.