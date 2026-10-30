Dravid, Saina nominated by Sports Ministry to 2030 CWG Organising Committee

The Commonwealth Games Organising committee is slowly taking shape. Though things seem in place with Gujarat deputy chief minister Harsh Sanghavi, who has been active during the bidding process as well, expected to be in the lead role, sportspersons too are finding their way into it.

The model of the organising committee is not like the one in 2010 where top Indian Olympic Association officials were heading it. Departing from that norm, it is understood that the committee will be more on the corporate structure like the one in 2006 CWG in Melbourne and would have a few in advisory roles as well. The sports ministry has apparently nominated two sportspersons -- former India captain and coach Rahul Drvaid and London Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal in the OC. Nehwal has joined BJP after retiring and is an active member, while Dravid, after his coaching stint with the India team has been associated with non profit organisations promoting Olympic sports.

This has been confirmed by sports ministry officials as well.

Two names from the corporate world are also expected to feature in the committee. It is understood that Jinal Mehta and Ananya Birla are the two recommendations. Mehta heads Torrent Pharmaceuticals and is also chairman of Gujarat Titans while Birla is part of the consortium that owns Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The committee is expected to have 12 to 15 members in all and will be officially announced soon. There will be representative from the Commonwealth Sport as well.