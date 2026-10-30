Gatha eyes Youth Oly glory after selection heartbreak

CHENNAI: HER parents may be ophthalmologists, but young recurve archer Gatha Khadake’s successes in her young career has brought them immense happiness. They revelled when their daughter Gatha, then 15, defeat someone twice her age and go down fighting to Lim Si-hyeon, South Korea’s archery exponent and her idol – all at the World Archery Championships.

But 2026 has been a reality check for the 16-year-old from Tembhurni, Maharashtra. After her Worlds debut, she wanted to take a step further by participating in both Asian Championships and the Asian Games. However, it was not to be as she failed to get selected. But she made amends in June this year, by dominating the selection trials for the upcoming Youth Olympics, in Dakar, Senegal. Gatha is the only archer in India’s 17-athlete contingent. Preparing for the Games with her coach and former archer Ranjeet Chamle in Pune, she spoke on how qualifying to the Youth Olympics this year was a ‘milestone.’

“The start of the year did not go as per my expectations. In the Asian Games trials also, I tried my best but I could not make it to the team. I was thinking about two major tournaments this year: The Asian Games and Youth Olympics. I initially thought the Youth Olympics was a little easier than the Asian Games, but Ranjeet sir said the Youth Olympics is hard. So I tried my best, put in more effort for the Youth Olympic trials,” Gatha told this daily.