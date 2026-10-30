Neeraj Chopra speaks about recovery from injury

CHENNAI: Double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra is slowly getting back to fitness. The Tokyo Olympic champion said that his recovery is going on well and would be back in training soon. He revealed this during a media interaction with the Sports Authority of India. He spoke about his injury and how is expecting to get back into peak fitness soon.

"My injury is much better now. I faced some issues initially in the first month and a half, but it has improved significantly. I consulted Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala and he has advised that I can now resume training and begin proper rehabilitation. My plan is to start both in the next couple of weeks," he said during the interaction.

"For my injury, the doctors had advised rest, and that is exactly what I followed," he said. "With regard to competitions, TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) and SAI (Sports Authority of India) have been supporting me for years. I have been part of the TOPS Core Group for many years now, and whenever I need any support, they are there," he said.

He also extended his best wishes to the Indian contingent for the upcoming Youth Olympic Games. "I wish all the best to the athletes heading to the Youth Olympics. Enjoy the experience and don't take too much pressure or get nervous. Whatever pressure you face at the Youth Olympics is good for you as it teaches you a lot. Use this opportunity to observe others and channel the pressure to your advantage, and I am sure you will do your best," he said during the interaction.