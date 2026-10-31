FIA-level racing returns to Buddh International Circuit after 13 years

GREATER NOIDA: The Buddh International Circuit (BI) on Saturday hosted FIA-level racing for the first time in 13 years with the staging of Indian Racing League and F4 Indian Championship.

While the drivers competing at the venue as part of the Indian Racing Festival rated the circuit highly, organisers of the event believe that 30-40 per cent of the track needs to be revamped before it can host Formula 1 race again.

The Adani Group-owned circuit last hosted a Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix in 2013, before the event was dropped from the calendar amid taxation and regulatory disputes.

India has since made several attempts to revive the F1 race, with infrastructure and policy requirements among the issues that need to be addressed.

The chairman of Racing Promotions Private Limited (RPPL), the organisers of the Indian Racing Festival, Akhilesh Reddy said the extent of the work required should not be a major obstacle, but any revamp would depend on confirmation from Formula 1 and FIA — motorsport's international governing body.

"Firstly, you have to take confirmation from Formula 1 that when they are available to come to India and when they can get it. So, you got to get in touch with FIA and then Formula 1 and then get the dates, and then accordingly, they can start revamping the track according to the requirements," Reddy told reporters on the sidelines of the race.

"Because it's not that you have to demolish the whole track and build a new one, I think hardly 30 to 40% of the track has to be revamped, so it's not a big deal and it can be done very easily. So, all the possibilities are there provided once the confirmation from the FIA and Formula 1 comes out."

The government has also begun examining the feasibility of bringing Formula 1 back to India, with a task force expected to assess infrastructure, operational requirements and other challenges associated with hosting major international motorsport events. Recently, the Sports Ministry provisionally granted National Sports Federation (NSF) status to the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), but motorsport continues to seek greater government support.