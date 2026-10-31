Indians hope to make merry in Chennai Open

CHENNAI: The likes of Vaishnavi Adkar, Sahaja Yamalapalli and Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi will shoulder India’s hopes when the women's singles event of the Chennai Open – a WTA 250 event begins at the SDAT Stadium here on Monday.

Their presence in the main draw has increased significance, considering the losses of Indian qualifiers Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, Diya Ramesh, Zeel Desai and 14-year-old Jensi Dipakbhai Kanabhar on Saturday.

Bhamidipaty lost to Russian qualifier Viktoria Morvayova in straight sets. Diya and Zeel also suffered straight set defeats. However, one silver lining from the days’ defeats is Jensi winning a set against her Polish opponent Weronika Falkowska. However, the teenager lost the match 2-6, 7-5, 3-6.

Sahaja will face Swiss World No 128 Simona Waltert in the round of 32. Maaya, who recently won her senior title, will lock horns with eighth seed Katarzyna Kawa.

Adkar, who is set to face Jodie Burrage of Great Britain in the round of 32 is all set for the tournament. “I know a lot of names in the draw, but I haven’t really watched most of them play. I have just heard their names. But getting an opportunity to play in an event like the WTA 250 event at home is amazing for me, I would like to thank the Government of Tamil Nadu and Tamil Nadu Tennis Association (TNTA) for conducting this tournament, as we don't have a lot of big events in the country, and this is the biggest one that we have. So getting to play here, it's really amazing," Vaishnavi said during the main draw ceremony on Saturday. "So whoever I'm playing, and you know, whatever match, I just want to go out there and give my best,” she added.