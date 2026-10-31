IOA elections: Interesting pattern emerges as first list of SOM nominations published as Usha, Gagan, Adille, Anju, Rani on it

Nominations usually reveal a story: the names, the proposers, the seconders, the set of individuals supporting certain persons. On a closer look, a pattern can emerge as well. The draft list of nomination for Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOM) elections is out and as expected there are heavyweights that would contest the election.

The number of nominations filed is quite large, by SOMs standard, which even the Indian Olympic Association election’s Returning Officer Sanjay K Srivastava acknowledged as much. “It is a good number and the list will be finalized after scrutiny,” he told this daily.

The RO was happy that the number was 27 and there is a reason for that. “I am happy. I was worried we might get 40 nominations. If 40 nominations came in, how would the election work? Everyone would just vote for themselves,” he said. Another heartening fact is that the roster has names from all over the country including Nagaland and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The voting will be online and the RO has formulated a watertight plan for free and fair election; no picture of their screens, verification codes and more to be in place. The final list of nomination would be published on November 5 and withdrawals can be done until November 7. Election is on November 9.

Going back to the nominations, what seems interesting but not a surprise is that current president of the IOA, PT Usha’s, name is on the list. She has two persons proposing and seconding her – Radhika A (table tennis) and Lijo David Thottan (athletics).

Radhika also seconded Beijing Olympic medallist Vijender Singh’s name proposed by London Olympic medallist Yogeshwar Dutt, a prominent BJP member. Vijender too joined BJP. London Olympic medallist Gagan Narang’s name was proposed by former India archers Rahul Banerjee and Dola Banerjee, who run a foundation together in Kolkata. IOA vice president Gagan's name was also doing the rounds for IOA's top post.

Dola was one of the IOA executive committee members not supporting Usha when the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) was appointed. She was not alone, most of the EC members were against it and until the sports ministry intervened, the protest within the EC went on for more than a year. Other members who were part of this group objecting to the appointment and are part of the SOMs nominations are Dutt and Narang.