Punjab FC fight but fall short against Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Kolkata: Punjab FC fought valiantly but went down 1-2 to Mohun Bagan despite a spirited performance in Match 21 of the Indian Super League 2026-27 season at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Saturday, October 31, 2026.

The Shers took an early lead in the third minute through Alfred Planas Moya, but Mohun Bagan fought back to take the lead with first-half strikes from Lee Erwin and Dejan Dražić. The defeat ended Punjab FC’s unbeaten start to the season, leaving them fourth in the table with seven points from four matches. Mohun Bagan, meanwhile, moved temporarily to the top with nine points from the same number of matches.

Head coach Pavlos Dermitzakis made just one change to the starting XI, with the in-form Konsam Sanathoi Singh replacing Muhammad Suhail in attack. Meanwhile, former Punjab FC head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis named a strong Mohun Bagan lineup which included former Punjab players Tekcham Abhishek Singh and Samir Zeljković.

Punjab FC made their trademark aggressive start, taking the lead just two minutes and 39 seconds into the match. Alfred Planas Moya released Sanathoi Singh down the left wing before receiving the ball back from the young winger. The Spaniard then dribbled past two defenders and unleashed a powerful effort from outside the box, which found the back of the net through the hands of Vishal Kaith.

The Shers continued to press Mohun Bagan high up the pitch, denying the defenders time and space to build from the back.