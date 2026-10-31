What KBFC coach Ashley Westwood told players at half-time in KBFC's derby match vs Chennaiyin? 'We would get better in 2nd half and they wouldn't'

CHENNAI: As the half-time whistle was blown in Saturday’s goalless draw between Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters, the visiting team seemed like the ones who needed that break. Chennaiyin were looking likely to score and had continued to probe Kerala’s defence. While Kerala Blasters fans may have produced most of the noise from the stands at instances, the players in the first half could not really get going as most of the play in the half took place in Kerala’s defence.

But in the second half, the Blasters looked a better side. Winning second balls and creating half chances, they started to believe. Head coach Ashley Westwood revealed what he told his players in the dressing room. “I told them that we would get better in the second half and they (Chennaiyin) wouldn't,” he said in the post-match press conference on Saturday.

He also challenged Kerala’s wingers Mohammed Sanan and Kourou Singh to get past the opposition full-backs. “You challenge Sanu (Sanan), you challenge Korou, I told them, let's really ask (the opposition full-back) some questions and see if we can produce. And that's what we said at the end, so then we take them off and drop some fresh legs like Vibin (Mohanan) and Sree (Kuttan) we end up bringing Momo (Yansane) as well, so we made positive substitutions,” he said.