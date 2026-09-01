Dhruv Sheoran and Vishesh Sharma in joint lead of Golconda Masters golf

Hyderabad: On a beautiful day for golf, Dhruv Sheoran and local favourite Vishesh Sharma had some fascinating moments under the sun on Tuesday. The pair are joint leaders and holds a one-shot advantage in the first round of the Rs 1 crore Telangana Golconda Masters 2026 at the Hyderabad Golf Association course.
Thirty-one-year-old Sheoran from Gurugram registered 11 birdies against a solitary bogey to register the lowest score of his career. A winner on the DP World PGTI in 2024, he entered the week ranked 12th on the 2026 Race to DP World India Championship.
Starting from the par-five 10th, Sheoran made five consecutive birdies through the 14th before dropping his only shot of the day on the par-four 15th. He recovered immediately and remained bogey-free for the rest of his round. Hyderabad’s 19-year-old Vishesh, competing in his second season on the DP World PGTI, matched Sheoran during the afternoon session. His 60 featured an eagle on the par-five sixth, nine birdies and one bogey.
Noida’s Amardeep Malik, a two-time winner on the tour, remained one stroke behind the leaders at solo-third after posting a nine-under 61. The 41-year-old made 10 birdies and one bogey.
Japan’s Koichiro Ishika, playing his maiden season on the DP World PGTI, produced a bogey-free seven-under 63 to occupy fourth place. Sheoran’s round began in unlikely fashion when he pulled his opening drive into a bunker on another hole. With trees blocking his route to the green, he shaped a 40-yard cut from about 260 yards, found the putting surface and nearly holed his first putt from 50 feet before tapping in for birdie.
“I got off to a hot start, although the opening tee shot went left and left me out of position,” said Sheoran. “I made good contact with the recovery, found the green and nearly holed the long putt. That gave me a lot of momentum.”
“The birdies had given me a cushion, and I knew the momentum was still on my side, so the mistake did not unsettle me,” he said.
Finding the fairway on the first, a tee shot Sheoran considers particularly challenging, restored his rhythm for the closing stretch.
“Once I hit that tee shot the way I wanted, I felt I could express my game,” he said. “From there, I played with controlled aggression and continued executing my tee shots and approaches.”
Sri Lanka’s N Thangaraja and Delhi’s Honey Baisoya shared fifth place at six-under 64. Defending champion Jamal Hossain of Bangladesh opened with a two-over 72 and was tied 72nd, while current DP World PGTI Rankings leader Saptak Talwar returned an even-par 70 to share 50th place.