Dhruv Sheoran and Vishesh Sharma in joint lead of Golconda Masters golf

Hyderabad: On a beautiful day for golf, Dhruv Sheoran and local favourite Vishesh Sharma had some fascinating moments under the sun on Tuesday. The pair are joint leaders and holds a one-shot advantage in the first round of the Rs 1 crore Telangana Golconda Masters 2026 at the Hyderabad Golf Association course.

Thirty-one-year-old Sheoran from Gurugram registered 11 birdies against a solitary bogey to register the lowest score of his career. A winner on the DP World PGTI in 2024, he entered the week ranked 12th on the 2026 Race to DP World India Championship.

Starting from the par-five 10th, Sheoran made five consecutive birdies through the 14th before dropping his only shot of the day on the par-four 15th. He recovered immediately and remained bogey-free for the rest of his round. Hyderabad’s 19-year-old Vishesh, competing in his second season on the DP World PGTI, matched Sheoran during the afternoon session. His 60 featured an eagle on the par-five sixth, nine birdies and one bogey.

Noida’s Amardeep Malik, a two-time winner on the tour, remained one stroke behind the leaders at solo-third after posting a nine-under 61. The 41-year-old made 10 birdies and one bogey.

Japan’s Koichiro Ishika, playing his maiden season on the DP World PGTI, produced a bogey-free seven-under 63 to occupy fourth place. Sheoran’s round began in unlikely fashion when he pulled his opening drive into a bunker on another hole. With trees blocking his route to the green, he shaped a 40-yard cut from about 260 yards, found the putting surface and nearly holed his first putt from 50 feet before tapping in for birdie.