Korean wrestlers promised pork gift sets if they win medals in Asian Games

CHENNAI: “Desperate times call for desperate measures,” goes the adage. For Korean Wrestling Federation (KWF) president Kim Ik-heon, there are no better words to describe the situation he is pitted with. With Korean Wrestling a shadow of its former self, the federation chief is doing everything to avoid the bad run.

Korea was shut out of the medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics - the first time it had failed to reach the podium since 1972 - and also failed to grab a medal at Paris 2024.

In 2023, Korea managed just two bronze medals at the Hangzhou Asian Games - its worst Asian Games performance in 57 years.

Now ahead of the Asian Games, the KWF has promised gold medal winning wrestlers monthly supply of pork gift sets for two years, according to Korean news agency Yonhap news.

Reportedly, the president also owns a pork processing plant called Sankjuyakgan headquartered in Sangju, South Korea.

None of this was pre-planned, interestingly, it came out of the blue when the wrestlers, along with coach and former Olympic gold medallist An Han-bong, were trying to hold back tears as they left for Japan ahead of the Asian Games.