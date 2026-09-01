Marsh, Head return for ODIs against Zimbabwe, SA as Labuschagne misses out

SYDNEY: Top-order batter Marnus Labuschagne was a notable omission while skipper Mitchell Marsh and fellow opener Travis Head returned to the 17-member Australia squad for the ODI series against Zimbabwe and South Africa beginning later this month.

Marsh and prolific run-getter Head had missed the 50-over series in Pakistan and Bangladesh earlier this year.

The twin series, starting on September 15, assumes added significance for Australia as they begin preparations for next year's ODI World Cup, to be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Australia have named the squad without an official captain, with Marsh set to lead the side in the three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe before regular ODI and Test captain Pat Cummins returns to take charge in South Africa along with fellow pacer Mitchell Starc.

Cummins has also indicated that he will not feature in all three ODIs in South Africa, meaning Marsh is likely to deputise once again, according to cricket.com.au.

Marsh has stepped in for Cummins 15 times since the fast bowler was appointed Australia's ODI captain.

Youngsters Joel Davies and Ollie Peake have retained their places in the squad following decent performances during Australia's recent series in Pakistan and Bangladesh.