South Korea hire former Spain boss Moreno as interim coach

SEOUL: South Korea's underfire football association on Tuesday appointed former Spain boss Robert Moreno as interim coach, following a disastrous World Cup and series of damaging controversies.

Moreno, who was forced to deny earlier this year that he used ChatGPT to prepare for games during a stint in Russia, will be in charge for friendly games in September-October.

South Korea will compete in the Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia from January 7 to February 5.

The Korea Football Association (KFA) said Moreno could lead the team at the Asian Cup, "subject to an evaluation" of his performance.

The team have been without a coach since Hong Myung-bo quit following their shock group-stage exit from the World Cup in North America in June.

Hong's departure did little to quell public outrage over the disappointing campaign and added fuel to pre-existing questions about how he was hired.

Police raided KFA headquarters last month as part of an investigation into Hong's 2024 appointment.

The KFA also apologised for allegations that it provided sexual entertainment for foreign referees.

Moreno will lead South Korea for home friendlies against Ecuador and Uruguay in September and Venezuela and Uzbekistan in October.

He would also be in charge if South Korea organise more friendlies during the November international window.

The KFA said the 48-year-old had been hired after "an open recruitment process".