Sparring sessions with Olympic medallists from Dominican Republic for Indian boxers ahead of Asiad

CHENNAI: After a record-breaking performance in the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, the Indian boxing camp is plotting a strong show in the upcoming Asian Games. With the Asian Games in mind, the Indians pugilists have been looking to solidify their game in a multinational camp involving some key forces from Dominican Republic and Iran at the NS NIS Patiala.

A total of 10 boxers — seven men and three women — from Dominican Republic have been training with the likes of Sachin Siwach and rest of the Indian team in NS NIS Patiala for the last two days or so while three men pugilists from Iran also joined the camp on Tuesday.

The Dominican Republic boast a couple of Olympic medallists — Cristian Pinales (90 kg) and Junior Alcantara (men's 55 kg) — in their team and that's of course a welcome test for Indians, who'll be looking to gain some edge ahead of the continental event in Japan. The promising Jadumani Singh (55kg), who captured silver medal during the CWG, would have had the chance to get quality sparring sessions.

"There are some strong boxers from the Dominican Republic and the boys had sparring sessions with them. They are not our direct rivals and it's good to have them," Santiago Nieva, India women's team head coach, told The New Indian Express.

"Boxers from Iran also joined us today (Tuesday)," he added.

Both Alcantara and Pinales bring plenty of experience. Pinales had beaten two-time Olympic champion Julio Cesar La Cruz of Cuba recently during the Central American and Caribbean Games.

The Indian boxers are entering the Asiad on the back of a dominant show in the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Sachin (60kg), Ankush Panghal (80kg) were among gold winners in the men's section while as many as five women puglists from the country had also captured gold then.

After the ongoing camp in Patiala, the Indians are expected to leave for Japan early and take part in another camp with potential rivals from Asiad. That will serve as exposure tour and help Indians get acclimatised to conditions there. If things go as per plan, the team is expected to leave on September 8.