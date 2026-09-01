Teenager Yohaan set to take next step in European sojourn

After they approached him with the offer, Benjamin did not think twice. "Portugal's fourth division is high-level football. I knew I wanted to get into it. So I put pen to paper," he added. Coming off a memorable stint with the youth side of Slovenian club NK Bravo, where he also became the first Indian to appear in a UEFA Youth League match last year, Benjamin is hoping to make his mark in senior football as he is set to play in the fourth tier of Portuguese football.

"Slovenia, at least for me, was more running in gaps and chasing balls. Portugal is a lot more technical, which gets difficult. I only trained for a bit over there, but I already liked it," he said.

As he begins his new chapter, Benjamin believes that Indians can make the cut in Europe. So far, Som Kumar (Radomlje, loaned to ND Slovan), Nihaar Manirama (ND Slovan), Hridaya Jain (NK Brinje Grosuplje), Sragvin Venkatesh (NK Kety Emmi Bistrica) and Divij Surapaneni (NK Brinje) are some of the few names who have found a way to Europe via Slovenia.

"There are so many teams in Europe. But I believe that a lot of my teammates in the national team and even otherwise could play in Europe. It's just that making that move is quite hard. It is quite difficult to leave your family, which is understandable. But players have different journeys and different ways they want to do things. If they come to Europe, then, it takes a while to adapt to a different style of play. But technical ability-wise, I feel like younger Indians, who play at a higher level, could play in Europe,” he explained.

As he awaits his visa approvals to join the team and train, he hopes to earn himself a spot in coach Rui Ferreira's team sheet. "The goal right now is probably to get consistent game time. That's going to be hard, because I think I'm one of the younger players in the team. So, I will have to work for it, which is better," he said.