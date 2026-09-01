Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova is back in Grand Slam mode at the US Open

NEW YORK: Linda Noskova's life changed earlier this summer in ways she could not possibly imagine.

The 21-year-old from the Czech Republic won Wimbledon, the youngest champion there in a decade and a half, for her first Grand Slam title. She met Czech president Petr Pavel and was celebrated by thousands in her hometown of Vsetín.

“A lot of congratulations from people that weren’t really expected,” she said.

Back at a major for the first time at the U.S. Open, Noskova understands the gravity of what she has accomplished but insists it has not changed how she approaches tennis, with her eyes on more prizes ahead.

“It has always been very important to focus on each match like nothing ever happened before: no success or no failure,” Noskova said. “Whatever happened happened, and this is a brand-new tournament. I just have to start all over.”

It's not totally starting over. She will always have that Wimbledon run on her resume, and she has improved from 12th to a career-best sixth in the WTA world rankings.

Still, Noskova called not getting ahead of herself the most important thing, which she believes is easy. After falling behind 5-2 in the first set of her opening match Monday against 78th-ranked American opponent Katie Volynets, Noskova rallied to win it 7-5, 6-1.