Barcelona bring in Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal, loan out Casado

BARCELONA: Barcelona signed Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal on Tuesday on a deal until 2029, after they were unable to pry Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid.

"Barcelona and Arsenal have reached a deal for the Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus," said the Catalan club in a statement, with Spanish media reporting that they paid the Gunners around 10 million euros ($11.5m).

Jesus arrives to bolster an attack weakened by the departures of Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres earlier this summer.

Spanish champions Barca pursued Alvarez through the summer but Atletico refused to negotiate with the Catalan giants.

"I'm not offended," said Jesus, when asked how he felt to be Barca's plan B after Alvarez.

"I have the chance to be here at Barcelona, I had a chance 10 years ago and life took me in another direction, but now I can be here and it's a dream for me.

"I always want to do the best I can, I'm a guy who works hard, I know my qualities, but work I think always pays off."

Barcelona were prepared to end the transfer window without adding another number nine, with winger Raphinha scoring five goals in three games playing through the middle, but ultimately opted to bring in Jesus.

"I was a little surprised we had the opportunity to get him," Hansi Flick told reporters Monday after Barca thrashed Rayo Vallecano 5-2 in La Liga, which Jesus watched from the stands at Camp Nou.