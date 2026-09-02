Iliman Ndiaye calls Man City move a ‘chance of a lifetime’ after deadline day switch

MANCHESTER: Iliman Ndiaye said joining Manchester City was the "chance of a lifetime" after securing a deadline day move from Everton on Tuesday.

City agreed a reported fee of £65 million ($88 million) with the Toffees and the Senegal international has signed a five-year deal at the Etihad.

Ndiaye scored 17 goals in two seasons at Everton after spells at Sheffield United and Marseille.

"I've worked my whole life for an opportunity like this," Ndiaye said in a City statement.

"City are one of the best clubs in the world and I've seen them win everything as I've grown up.

"To be able to write my own chapter in a story that special is the chance of a lifetime and I'm determined to grab it with both hands."

Ndiaye joins an overhauled City squad for Enzo Maresca's first season in charge after a decade under Pep Guardiola.

"In my first conversation with him it was immediately obvious how grounded he is and the determination he has to be the best player he can be," said City's sporting director Hugo Viana.