Man City sign Fernandez, Ndiaye as Premier League clubs spend record £3.46bn

LONDON: Premier League clubs shattered their transfer record of £3.1 billion ($4.2 billion) spent in one window as Manchester City splashed out £125 million to Chelsea for Enzo Fernandez and signed Iliman Ndiaye from Everton.

City spearheaded a frantic final day of spending as they aim to arm Enzo Maresca with a squad capable of winning the Premier League for the first time in three seasons.

Fernandez, who previously thrived under Maresca at Chelsea, had been linked with a move to the Etihad for months.

But it took until the final hours before the window closed at 2200 GMT Tuesday for an agreement for the 25-year-old World Cup winner to be struck.

The fee for the Argentine reportedly matched the British transfer record £125 million that Liverpool paid for Alexander Isak a year ago.

It helped take the total spend during the window by Premier League clubs to an eye-watering £3.46 billion.

Fernandez will form a new-look City midfield, costing over £325 million, alongside England international Elliot Anderson and Moroccan teenager Ayyoub Bouaddi.

"He is a complete midfielder: technically gifted, hardworking, tenacious and a goalscorer," said City's director of football Hugo Viana.