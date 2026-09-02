Messi departure leaves Argentina facing rebuild after golden era

Argentina face a testing transition period as they attempt to move on from Lionel Messi's international retirement, with question marks also hanging over the futures of coach Lionel Scaloni and several ageing players.

Messi vacated the famous number 10 shirt on Monday, after 21 years of carrying Argentinian hopes on his shoulders.

It was a burden that weighed heavily initially, before a golden era late in his career during which the South American giants won three major titles, including the 2022 World Cup.

The 39-year-old's last competitive match for Argentina was the 1-0 loss to Spain in the World Cup final in July.

Of the 17 players who featured in that match for Scaloni's side, only two will be under the age of 30 when the next World Cup kicks off in South America in 2030.

Veteran centre-back Nicolas Otamendi, 38, retired from international duty in the wake of the loss to Spain in New Jersey, when Argentina were thoroughly outplayed by younger, more vibrant opponents.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has since suggested he may follow suit, as has 32-year-old midfield enforcer Leandro Paredes, who was slapped with a 10-match ban by FIFA for attacking Spain players after the final whistle.

"If he (Messi) isn't there, it will be hard for everything to keep working the way it used to," Paredes told Argentinian TV channel TN.

Rodrigo De Paul's international career has also been heavily linked with his Inter Miami teammate's.

The biggest question marks surround the future of coach Scaloni, who has overseen the most successful spell for the Albiceleste since the days of Diego Maradona.

The 48-year-old, whose team are known as the "Scaloneta" at home, was appointed in 2018 and ended Argentina's 28-year wait for a major trophy with victory in the 2021 Copa America.

The former Deportivo La Coruna right-back's current deal runs out in December.

Scaloni had reportedly agreed a contract extension until 2030 before the World Cup, but he cast doubt on his future after the poor performance in the final.

"I already have an idea of what I want to do," Scaloni said after the loss.

"I'm going to honour my contract, and then we'll see. I need to think, because I don't know if it's possible to achieve something as great as this."