Mudryk joins Spurs on loan from Chelsea after doping ban ends

LONDON: Ukrainian forward Mykhailo Mudryk, whose doping suspension recently ended, has been loaned by Chelsea to Tottenham Hotspur for the 2026/27 season, the London clubs announced Tuesday.

The 25-year-old winger will look to revitalise his career under Roberto De Zerbi, his former coach at Shakhtar Donetsk, who took over as Spurs manager in March.

"I will demand a lot from Misha (Mudryk) and it is our job to help him find the best version of himself. If we do that then he can become a very important player for us," De Zerbi said in a Tottenham press release.

"I am very happy he chose to come here, and I cannot wait to work with him again."

The Football Association cleared Mudryk to play again in late July following an agreement with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) that led to the withdrawal of the Ukrainian's appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Mudryk was suspended for four years after failing a 2024 drug test that revealed the presence of a low concentration of meldonium, a prohibited substance.

He played a few minutes for Chelsea during pre-season in August, but has not yet made a league appearance this term.

The Ukrainian international, who was signed from Shakhtar for £62 million ($83 million) in January 2023, last made an official appearance in November 2024.