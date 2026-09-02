No. 1 Alexander Zverev wins in 5 sets; Coco Gauff starts her quest for a second US Open title

NEW YORK: Alexander Zverev has the No. 1 seed in a Grand Slam tournament for the first time and the belief that comes from finally winning a major title.

Then he nearly had a quick exit from the U.S. Open.

The French Open champion rallied just in time to edge Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 3-6, 6-7 (7), 7-6, 6-4 in a match that lasted 4 hours, 52 minutes and ended early Wednesday morning.

Two nights after No. 4 seed and 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic was eliminated with a five-set loss, Zverev nearly became another top player ousted from an event that top-ranked Jannik Sinner had to miss because of a right knee injury.

That moved the No. 2-ranked Zverev up to the No. 1 seed in the U.S. Open, and if he had lost he would have been the first man on the top line to fall in the first round of a major since Lleyton Hewitt lost to Ivo Karlovic at Wimbledon in 2003.

"I'm happy that I won this kind of battle," Zverev said. "This is exactly the match that I needed."

Coco Gauff had an easier time, opening her quest for a second U.S. Open title by beating Zeynep Sonmez 6-3, 6-4, regaining control midway through the second set after her opponent from Turkey picked up her play.