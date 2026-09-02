Vishesh and Amardeep share halfway lead at Telangana Golconda Masters

Hyderabad: Local favourite Vishesh Sharma and Noida’s Amardeep Malik moved into a share of the halfway lead at 14-under 126 after the second round of the INR 1 crore Telangana Golconda Masters at Hyderabad Golf Association. Nineteen-year-old Vishesh (60-66), who matched the course record with an opening 10-under 60, followed it with a four-under 66 containing six birdies and two bogeys.

The two nines presented a sharp contrast for the Hyderabad golfer. Starting from the 10th, Vishesh made the most of the course’s scoring stretch before encountering a more difficult run on the front nine. Malik (61-65), who began the day alone in third and one stroke behind overnight co-leaders Vishesh and Dhruv Sheoran, made six birdies against a solitary bogey on the par-five 17th for a five-under 65. The 41-year-old, a two-time winner on the DP World PGTI, reached the top despite feeling that he had not struck the ball as consistently as he did during his opening 61.

Sheoran (60-67) slipped one spot to third at 13-under 127. The Gurugram golfer mixed six birdies with a bogey on the par-five eighth and a double bogey on the par-four 18th, his final hole of the day, in a three-under 67.

Delhi’s Honey Baisoya (64-64) produced a second successive six-under 64, making seven birdies and one bogey to climb from tied fifth to fourth at 12-under 128. Bangladesh’s Md Akbar Hossain (67-66) and Chandigarh’s Angad Cheema (66-67), a four-time winner on the DP World PGTI, shared fifth place at seven-under 133.