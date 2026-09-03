Agarkar did not attend BCCI review meeting, no clarity on his future yet

CHENNAI: While the top brass of the BCCI and two captains and coach were present at the meeting, chief selector Ajit Agarkar, who was expected to join, was missing. When asked, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said that Agarkar was out of town and could not join as he was out of station due to personal reasons for the meeting that was called on short notice. "This meeting was called at a very short notice and our head of the selection committee, he was not in town, so he could not join it. He was in such an area that he could not join online also in spite of our best efforts," Saikia told reporters.

The former all-rounder took over as chief selector in July 2023 and his tenure was supposed to come to an end this year. Ahead of this meeting, one of the possible discussion points was a potential extension for Agarkar till the end of the ODI World Cup next year. With Agarkar not attending the meeting, Saikia refrained from getting into specifics and said that his tenure was not discussed. "There is no such discussion in today's meeting," the BCCI secretary said.

Renewal of Agarkar's position has been a topic of speculation over the last few months. Though conflicting murmurs have emerged about his future as chief selector, there has been no official word on the matter from Agarkar and BCCI so far.