India U20 battered by Uzbekistan, but remain alive in Asian Cup qualifiers

CHENNAI: The India U20 men’s team suffered a 0-4 defeat against hosts Uzbekistan in their second AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers match at the Do’stlik Stadium in Tashkent on Thursday.

Ulugbek Maratov opened the scoring in the 29th minute before Kuvonchbek Abraev doubled Uzbekistan’s advantage with a free-kick. Shorakhim Shorakhmedov added the third in the 67th minute, while substitute Nurbek Sersenbaev completed the scoring in the 90th.

Despite the loss, India remain second in Group B on the head-to-head criterion, courtesy of their 1-0 victory over Syria in the opening match.

The Blue Colts, aiming to end their 20-year absence from the AFC U20 Asian Cup, will face Bangladesh in their final group fixture on September 6. A victory for India, coupled with Syria failing to beat Uzbekistan, will see Mahesh Gawali’s side finish second and give them a strong chance of qualifying as one of the seven best runners-up across the eight groups.

Uzbekistan did not give India a sniff of a chance, as they dominated from the first whistle.