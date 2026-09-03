India U20 battered by Uzbekistan, but remain alive in Asian Cup qualifiers

CHENNAI: The India U20 men’s team suffered a 0-4 defeat against hosts Uzbekistan in their second AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers match at the Do’stlik Stadium in Tashkent on Thursday.
Ulugbek Maratov opened the scoring in the 29th minute before Kuvonchbek Abraev doubled Uzbekistan’s advantage with a free-kick. Shorakhim Shorakhmedov added the third in the 67th minute, while substitute Nurbek Sersenbaev completed the scoring in the 90th.
Despite the loss, India remain second in Group B on the head-to-head criterion, courtesy of their 1-0 victory over Syria in the opening match.
The Blue Colts, aiming to end their 20-year absence from the AFC U20 Asian Cup, will face Bangladesh in their final group fixture on September 6. A victory for India, coupled with Syria failing to beat Uzbekistan, will see Mahesh Gawali’s side finish second and give them a strong chance of qualifying as one of the seven best runners-up across the eight groups.
Uzbekistan did not give India a sniff of a chance, as they dominated from the first whistle.
After a disallowed goal and a close call in the first ten minutes, the hosts took the lead in the 29th minute. Abraev delivered a corner from the right towards the far post, where the unmarked Mukhammadali Dilshodbekov headed the ball back across goal. Ermanov redirected it into Maratov’s path, and the forward calmly guided a right-footed finish past the Indian defence.
India were undone by another set-piece when Abraev produced a superb free-kick from 25 yards. His strike hit the inside of the post before nestling in the back of the net, leaving Suraj with no chance and giving Uzbekistan a two-goal cushion heading into the break.
Uzbekistan nevertheless continued to apply pressure after the interval. In the 59th minute, Abraev connected with a close-range volley, but Suraj was equal to it and produced another important save.
The hosts scored their third goal in the 67th minute following a well-worked attack down the left. Substitute Behruzjon Kupaysinov pulled the ball back for Shorakhmedov, who evaded the Indian defenders before finding the net with an excellent left-footed finish.
Uzbekistan added a fourth in the final minute of regulation time. Bobomurodov sent a looping delivery into the penalty area, and Sersenbaev timed his run behind the Indian defence before calmly placing the ball past Suraj.