It's official, Yash Vir Singh replaces Neeraj in Asian Games team

CHENNAI: The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has announced the final list of athletes, a day after the sports ministry approved names. As reported by this newspaper, javelin thrower Yash Vir Singh will replace double Olympic and world championships medallist Neeraj Chopra who is recovering from ankle ligament injury.

Neeraj announced that he would not take part in the Asian Games because of the injury while AFI spokesperson told this daily that Yashi Vir because of his Commonwealth Games performance was always on the list if needed. On Thursday, the AFI confirmed Yash Vir's entry. Rohit Yadav, who has the best throw this season after Neeraj is already in the team.

Abhishek Pal, who tested positive for a female fertility drugs banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency, too has been dropped because the AFI did not want to take chance. It is understood that the athlete has appealed to the National Anti-Doping Agency for an early hearing and is understood to be probing the matter. The AFI's finalist contain 77 athletes. However, 110m hurdler Tejas Shirse too was omitted from the list due to injury sustained at the Commonwealth Games.

India still have a good chance of winning two medals at the Asian Games with Rumesh Pathirage from Sri Lanka the only thrower to have two 90+ throws this season.

The six athletes who were added on Wednesday are sprinter Harita Bhadra, quartermiler Kiran Pahal, pole vaulter Sindhushree G, triple jumper Asha Ilango, discus thrower Sanya Yadav and hammer thrower Praveen Kumar.