Local flavour at Telangana Golconda Masters as Vishesh takes charge

HYDERABAD: With just one more round to go, there is letting up by local boy from Hyderabad. Teenager Vishesh Sharma has been on a roll this competition and has opened a four-shot lead over the next competitor. Vishesh produced a six-under 64 in the third round of the Rs 1 crore Telangana Golconda Masters at Hyderabad Golf Association and is on top of the leaderboard on Thursday.

The 19-year-old, who began the day tied for the lead with Amardeep Malik, made seven birdies and a solitary bogey to reach 20-under 190. Vishesh (60-66-64) has now held at least a share of the lead after each round. Playing at his home course, he followed his course-record-equalling opening 60 with rounds of 66 and 64 to establish a commanding advantage ahead of the final day.

Malik (61-65-68), a two-time winner on the DP World PGTI, remained the closest challenger at 16-under 194. The 41-year-old from Noida made three birdies and dropped his only shot on the par-three ninth for a two-under 68. Delhi’s Honey Baisoya (64-64-68) moved up one place to third at 14-under 196. Baisoya, who began the round two shots behind the joint leaders, mixed four birdies with two bogeys in another 68.

Opening-round co-leader Dhruv Sheoran (60-67-70) of Gurugram made three birdies and three bogeys in an even-par 70. He slipped to fourth at 13-under 197, seven shots behind Vishesh. Despite his sizeable advantage, Vishesh said playing in familiar surroundings provided more of an emotional lift than a technical edge.

“Playing in Hyderabad is always special,” he said. “If there is an advantage, I would describe it as more of a morale and mental boost than a course advantage.”