Local flavour at Telangana Golconda Masters as Vishesh takes charge

HYDERABAD: With just one more round to go, there is letting up by local boy from Hyderabad. Teenager Vishesh Sharma has been on a roll this competition and has opened a four-shot lead over the next competitor. Vishesh produced a six-under 64 in the third round of the Rs 1 crore Telangana Golconda Masters at Hyderabad Golf Association and is on top of the leaderboard on Thursday.
The 19-year-old, who began the day tied for the lead with Amardeep Malik, made seven birdies and a solitary bogey to reach 20-under 190. Vishesh (60-66-64) has now held at least a share of the lead after each round. Playing at his home course, he followed his course-record-equalling opening 60 with rounds of 66 and 64 to establish a commanding advantage ahead of the final day.
Malik (61-65-68), a two-time winner on the DP World PGTI, remained the closest challenger at 16-under 194. The 41-year-old from Noida made three birdies and dropped his only shot on the par-three ninth for a two-under 68. Delhi’s Honey Baisoya (64-64-68) moved up one place to third at 14-under 196. Baisoya, who began the round two shots behind the joint leaders, mixed four birdies with two bogeys in another 68.
Opening-round co-leader Dhruv Sheoran (60-67-70) of Gurugram made three birdies and three bogeys in an even-par 70. He slipped to fourth at 13-under 197, seven shots behind Vishesh. Despite his sizeable advantage, Vishesh said playing in familiar surroundings provided more of an emotional lift than a technical edge.
“Playing in Hyderabad is always special,” he said. “If there is an advantage, I would describe it as more of a morale and mental boost than a course advantage.”
Vishesh has tried to treat the tournament like one of his regular rounds at the venue, an approach that has helped him remain relaxed while leading a professional event.
“There is certainly a difference between playing a tournament here and playing a casual round,” he said. “But I try to approach it as though I’m playing a normal game with my friends. That helps me stay relaxed and manage the pressure.”
His round was held together by several important par saves, including one on the eighth after his ball came to rest in an awkward lie between the fringe and the rough. He recovered to about 12 feet and converted the putt. “That was a crucial par and helped me stay in the round,” Vishesh said. “The birdie on the 12th was another important moment. It helped me reset, gave the round fresh momentum and allowed me to add a few more birdies.” His only bogey came on the par-four 13th, but he remained composed and continued to build his advantage. “I was a little nervous at times, but I kept the ball in play and stayed patient,” he said.
“I enjoy putting on faster greens because I like the feel of the ball rolling smoothly,” he said. “They were in phenomenal condition—probably among the best I’ve experienced while playing here.”
Vishesh currently sits 25th on the DP World PGTI Order of Merit, one position outside the top 24 who will earn places in the season-ending DP World India Championship. However, he is determined not to let the qualification race distract him during the final round.