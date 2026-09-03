Srikanth stuns Lai, Tanvi loses in China Masters

Shezhen: Veteran Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth stunned world No. 9 Victor Lai of Canada in straight games to enter the men's singles quarterfinals of the China Masters Super 750 badminton tournament here on Thursday. The 33-year-old Srikanth, who had reached the US Open Super 300 final earlier this year, rallied his way to notch up an upset 21-18 21-19 win over Lai, who won his second World Championships bronze in New Delhi last month.

"I wasn't really thinking about the score. I was only thinking about what I have been doing throughout the match and what I need to do going forward, that's the only thing I was thinking about," Srikanth said. "He has been playing really well for last 12-14 months but I just feel like it is a new day and if I can play my best, I will have my chances. I wasn't thinking about how he has been playing. I was only thinking about how I should play." A former world No. 1 and 2021 World Championships silver-medallist, Srikanth will face Hong Kong's Lee Cheuk Yiu in his next match.

Men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty overcame a mid-match wobble to beat French brothers Christo and Toma Junior Popov 21-15 22-24 21-9 and progress to the quarterfinals. In women's singles, Tanvi Sharma, who won the Taipei Open World Tour Super 300 title recently, showed gumption to fight but imploded at the back end to go down 17-21 21-18 16-21 to world No. 9 Tomoka Miyazaki of Japan in the second round.

India's Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto also bowed out after losing 18-21 18-21 to Chinese Taipei's Liu Kuang Heng and Hsu Yin Hui in mixed doubles.