Weightlifter Mirabai faces dual challenge at 2026 Asian Games

CHENNAI: India's ace weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has every medal in her trophy cabinet except a podium finish at the Asian Games. It's more than a decade since she first competed at the quadrennial continental event but somehow the medal eluded her even as she won the World Championships and a silver at the Olympics — not to mention three consecutive gold medals at the Commonwealth Games.

In her maiden Asiad appearance in 2014 she finished ninth and missed the next edition due to severe back injury. The previous Games, which were held in 2023, turned out to be her best in terms of performance as she finished fourth despite struggling with injuries.

Mirabai, who turned 32 last month, will be desperate to add that missing Asian Games medal to her CV when the competition begins in Nagoya, Japan. But there is a subplot too as the competition will also serve as selection trials for the participating Indian weightlifters for the upcoming World Championships and two LA 2028 Olympic Games Qualifiers.

The Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) sent a list comprising nine lifters (five women and four men) for the Asian Games but only five out of them made the final cut. With the Worlds scheduled in Ningbo, China from October 27 to November 8 and two Olympic Qualifiers following it (1st in Doha, Qatar from December 11 to 20 and second in Tashkent, Uzbekistan in March), the IWLF announced selection trials to pick Indian team for these events. Earlier they were supposed to be held on September 4 at NIS Patiala but eventually moved ahead by six days.

Given the proximity between the trials and the Asian Games, the federation decided that those competing in the latter event would not be required to take part in the trials. Instead, it said the lifters' show at the Asian Games would be considered for selection for the three above-mentioned marquee events. It's here where things get a bit complicated for Mirabai. While she is scheduled to compete in the 49kg weight category in Japan, she has to move to 53kg as that's the Olympic weight division where she eventually has to participate. For the Asian Games, Gyaneshwari Yadav will be India's representative in the 53kg.