BCCI goes WFI's way to detect age frauds via Aadhaar updates

CHENNAI: Taking a cue from the Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI's) book, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) has instructed its affiliated members to review history of players' Aadhar updates for the past one year before their registration. The BCCI's mandate meant the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has declared 62 players, including a current and a former India U19 player, ineligible for registration or transfer for any tournaments during the 2026-27 and 2027-28 seasons. There were discrepancies in their documents including the age certificates. It was learnt that the BCCI made it mandatory before registration of U19 and U23 players.

Rohit Yadav and Ravi Kumar are among the players banned for two years. Rohit represented the country during the U19 team's tour of Sri Lanka in July. The leg-break googly bowler claimed six wickets in a youth Test against the hosts to help India win the match by 211 runs. He was included in India's U19 home one-dayers and multi-day games against the touring Australia U19 side in Rajkot and Ahmedabad, slated later this month. Left-arm pacer Ravi, meanwhile, was a member of the India team that lifted the U19 World Cup in 2022.

It was learnt that Rohit's documents showed three different years of birth — 2007, 2009 and 2010. The discrepancy got caught through his Aadhaar updates as the year of birth changed on three occasions. Similarly, CAB records show a 45-month discrepancy in Ravi's age. Vishal Bhati, a left-arm spin all-rounder, who has played three First-Class matches and two List A games was also banned.

"Aadhaar updates and digital birth certificates turned out to be the clincher to detect such discrepancies including the age fudging," Bablu Kolay, CAB secretary, told this daily. Elaborating on the exercise started by the association, Kolay said, "Documents of around 4000 players were scanned during this period. We have an agency who serves us round the year. Besides, we have capable committee members who are well qualified on this. We now ask for digital birth certificates registered within two years. We also check Aadhaar updates. For the updates, the players receive one-time passwords (OTPs), which they share with us and it shows all the updates done in their documents including the birth certificates."