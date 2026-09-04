Cricket diplomacy during Asian Games

BENGALURU: The Indian men's T20I side will be meeting Japan in a special one-off game on September 22. Named the Suzuki Cup, the one-off match, an official international, 'will take place at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi Prefecture on Tuesday, 22nd September 2026,' according to a press release issued by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).



"The match will be the first step of 'Sport 75', an initiative that stems from an agreement reached during a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and aims to promote human exchanges and cooperation between India and Japan in the field of sports, taking note of India's ambition to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2036," the release added.



This is the first time that the two men's teams will take part in an official senior international. Japan, currently ranked 41st in the world, will be the 20th team that the Indian men's side will face in a full international.



BCCI secretary, Devajit Saikia, said: "The BCCI is delighted to be part of this historic occasion as the Indian and Japanese men's teams come together for a special T20 International in Japan. This is a significant moment for cricket, as it takes the Indian team to new territory and provides an opportunity to introduce the sport to a wider audience in Japan and East Asia.



"India and Japan share a strong and long-standing relationship and friendship, and we are pleased that cricket will be part of the celebrations marking 75 years of bilateral relations between the two countries, and we thank the Japan Cricket Association (JCA) for its efforts in making this fixture possible."



It's likely that even if there may not be any future matches between the two nations, the JCA and the BCCI will work with one another going forward. "The BCCI will work closely with the JCA to further strengthen cricket in Japan and to build on this relationship in the years ahead," Saikia added.



