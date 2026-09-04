Everything you need to know about the fourth edition of the Global Chess League

BENGALURU: With the fourth season of the Global Chess League set to begin in Bengaluru from Saturday, a look at the teams, the format, how it has carved a niche for itself and why Magnus Carlsen remains the star attraction and why India's R Praggnanandhaa and D Gukesh are giving it a miss.





What's the Global Chess League?



Backed by FIDE, the world governing body for the game, it's the biggest yearly franchise-based chess league. It's styled on the grounds of the Indian Premier League. There are a total of six teams, with the top two advancing to the final. The format sees the six teams play each other in a double round-robin. Each match-up features six ties. The noval thing about the GCL is that the time control is even though it's 20 minutes, there is only an increment of two seconds from the 41st move. It often leads to mad time scrambles with pieces flying off the board.



Who are the biggest players playing in this season?



The biggest of them all -- Magnus Carlsen. After featuring in the first two editions, the Norwegian sat out from the last edition. He's back this time, as an Icon Player for Alpine APL Pipers. From an Indian perspective, Viswanathan Anand, Arjun Erigaisi and Divya Deshmukh are the biggest names. Both D Gukesh, the reigning world champion, and R Praggnanandhaa, who had won the GCT last week, will be giving the tournament a miss. While Gukesh has been very selective of the events because of the upcoming World Championship against Javokhir Sindarov, Praggnanandhaa may have wanted to take a well earned rest before the Olympiad, beginning in Uzbekistan a few days after the culmination of the GCL. Gukesh will also be in the Olympiad. Sindarov, Gukesh's challenger at the above-mentioned World Championship, is also taking part at the GCL.



Why is Carlsen playing this event?



The World No. 1 may have taken a backseat from Classical chess but he has generally remained very active in events where the time control allows him to be creative. He also likes playing in team events. At the pre-tournament press conference, most of the questions were aimed at Carlsen. One of the highlights of the preliminary stages will be the two games Carlsen is set to play against Sindarov, the Icon player for Fyers American Gambits.



Anybody I need to keep an eye out for?



Türkiye's Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus. The teen has generally been anointed as one of the best young players the game has seen. The 15-year-old, with a rating of 2716 in Classical, is gunning for the very top of the chess world and he is blessed with the talent to go all the way. US' Abhimanyu Mishra, youngest ever to become GM (12y 4m), is another to keep an eye on. From an Indian perspective, focus may also be on Nihal Sarin.



Who won the title last year?



Alpine SG Pipers, a side led by Fabiano Caruana and backed by Anish Giri and R Praggnanandhaa in some of the other boards. This year, Alpine APL Pipers (renamed from Alpine SG Pipers) are the clear favourites. Apart from Carlsen, there's Giri, Vidit Gujrathi, Koneru Humpy, Divya Deshmukh and Volodar Murzin.



Can I watch the event?



You can watch the event online on GCL's YouTube Channel. It will also be broadcast elsewhere. If you are in Bengaluru and would like to watch it in person, you can also do that as tickets are being sold on Book My Show. Every day has four games and some of the games have already been sold out.



Here's a look at the detailed line-ups...





American Gambits



Icon: Sindarov

Superstar (man): Sarin, Daniil Dubov

Superstar (woman): Bibisara Assaubayeva, Sara Khadem

Prodigy: Marc'Andria Maurizzi



Alpine APL Pipers



Icon: Carlsen

Superstar (man): Anish Giri, Vidit Gujrathi

Superstar (woman): Koneru Humpy, Divya Deshmukh

Prodigy: Volodar Murzin



Ganges Grandmasters



Icon: Ian Nepomniachtchi

Superstar (man): Levon Aronian, Leinier Dominguez

Superstar (woman): Polina Shuvalova, Stavroula Tsolakidou

Prodigy: Leon Luke Mendonca



PBG Alaskan Knights



Icon: Viswanathan Anand

Superstar (man): Arjun Erigaisi, Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus

Superstar (woman): Kateryna Lagno, Nino Batsiashvili

Prodigy: Abhimanyu Mishra



Triveni Continental Kings



Icon: Alireza Firouzja

Superstar (man): Wei Yi, Aravindh Chithambaram

Superstar (woman): Zhu Jiner, Alexandra Kosteniuk

Prodigy: Pranav V



CheQ Mumba Masters



Icon: Maxime Vachier-Lagrave

Superstar (man): Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Vladimir Fedoseev

Superstar (woman): Carissa Yip, D Harika

Prodigy: Bardiya Daneshwar