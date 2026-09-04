Kyrgios gets one-month ban for cocaine, enters treatment programme

SYDNEY: Nick Kyrgios has accepted and served a one-month ban for taking cocaine, the tennis anti-doping agency said Friday, clearing his return to the court after completing a treatment programme.

The temperamental Australian, who reached the final at Wimbledon in 2022, failed a doping test during an ATP event in Mallorca on June 22.

Kyrgios was provisionally suspended on August 4 by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA), the 31-year-old admitting he made "a huge mistake".

In a statement Friday the doping agency said Kyrgios had explained his use of the drug occurred socially during a night out before he was due to play in Mallorca.

The ITIA consulted an independent scientific expert at a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) accredited laboratory who found his explanation was consistent with the level of cocaine found in his sample.

"As a result the ITIA accepted that Kyrgios' use of cocaine was outside of competition," the ITIA said.

Under WADA rules, the default suspension for a breach of this type is three months, which can be reduced to one month if an individual commits to a treatment programme.

"Kyrgios has entered into a treatment programme," the ITIA added.

"As such, the player's suspension will end on September 3, 2026, subject to completion of the programme. Prize-money and ranking points from the Mallorca event will be forfeited."