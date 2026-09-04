Moshi moshi, SAI: Japanese day out at NCOE, Bengaluru

BENGALURU: It seemed like Japan Day at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre here. The room, the décor, the cuisine and even the books... the SAI National Centre of Excellence is now a mini-Asian Games venue. Of course, the weather may be much more delightful here as compared to Nagoya. Who says acclimatisation cannot begin at home!

That’s what SAI has been trying to do with their various endeavours in the last eight months or so. A makeshift container-like accommodation was right next to the Athletes Club. There were two sets of bedrooms with soft Japanese music playing in the background. Even the TV screen was displaying everything Japanese – right from the Games at Nagoya to highlights from different Prefectures of the host country. Well, even the books strewn on the centre table were in English like Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life. Acclimatization of mind, body and soul. And of course, stomach too.

Containers and cruise ships have turned into a gigantic theme at this year’s Games. Because of the lack of space in Nagoya, the Games organizers have turned a cruise ship into a Games Village. If there are not enough rooms on ship, athletes would be accommodated in containers that have been turned into rooms. “It’s for the athletes who need to feel at home in Japan,” explained regional director at the NCOE Vishnu Sudhakaran. The SAI official said that the players should not get a shock when they land in Japan and asked to stay in a container.