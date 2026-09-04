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Naomi Osaka squeezes into US Open third round

The two-time US Open champion defeated Katerina Siniakova 6-2, 5-7, 6-1 to reach the third round at Flushing Meadows, fighting through a frustrating second-set "dip" to seal the win.
Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts against Katerina Siniakova of Czechia during their Women's Singles Second Round match on Day Five of the 2026 US Open in New York City.
Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts against Katerina Siniakova of Czechia during their Women's Singles Second Round match on Day Five of the 2026 US Open in New York City.(Photo | AFP)
AFP
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NEW YORK: When pursuit of perfection wasn't panning out, Naomi Osaka managed to re-prioritize on Thursday and come away with a more important prize.

The two-time US Open champion defeated Katerina Siniakova 6-2, 5-7, 6-1 to reach the third round at Flushing Meadows, fighting through a frustrating second-set "dip" to seal the win.

Osaka looked in total control after racing through the first set and to a 4-2 lead in the second without facing a break point.

But as Osaka's unforced errors began to pile up -- 20 in the second set compared to four in the first -- doubles world number one Siniakova pounced, and Osaka's frustration with herself only made things worse.

"I think on my end it was more, like, mentally I wanted to play perfectly," said Osaka, who was broken as she served for the match at 5-3 in the second set as Siniakova rallied to force a third.

Osaka began berating herself after bad shots and smacked the edge of her racquet on the court after one poor point.

But she regrouped in the decider, riding a quick break to a 3-0 lead and fending off a pair of break points in the fifth game to make it 4-1 before breaking Siniakova one more time.

"In the third set, I just tried to do what I could do, and thankfully I was able to win," Osaka said.

"I had moments where I dipped, definitely. I feel like obviously on my serve I want to hold my serve at all times, and there were specific moments where I didn't.

"I was just really hard on myself, and it made me, I guess, over-analyze the situation.

"She's an amazing player, but I felt like I definitely had a lot of opportunities that I was a little bit too frantic. I was thinking too much about closing," added Osaka, who next faces Belgium's Elise Mertens -- a 6-2, 7-6 (7/3) winner over Maria Timofeeva of Uzbekistan.

Naomi Osaka
US Open 2026

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