How Alcaraz's exposed chest became the talk of the US Open

DURING Carlos Alcaraz's first match back on the circuit after an injury-enforced four month absence, his sartorial choices -- a tank top -- inadvertently garnered a lot of attention. A wardrobe malfunction had meant that his nipple had been exposed on multiple occasion. Even if the Spaniard, one of the favourites to win the US Open had enjoyed a relatively serene outing against Roman Safiullin in straight sets win (6-4, 6-4, 6-4), viewers at home were more interested in commentating about his nipple.



In fact, it has become one of the central themes of the year's last Slam. After his third round win over Yibing Wu, the Spaniard had to face more questions from the media about the nipple slip.



Because the Spaniard felt that his chest was left exposed several times, he added an undershirt in the third round match. ""I think I've been seeing too much of my nipples lately," Alcaraz told reporters with a laugh after his 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 win. "I feel really comfortable with another shirt. So I think I'm going to stay like that."



Lost in the immediate aftermath of nipplegate was the fact the Spaniard has looked very good afternoon recuperating the wrist injury. In the fourth round, he faces local hope Tommy Paul.

The Spaniard also said he was considering taking bigger breaks in the future to guard against injuries. “It feels like I've been competing the whole time. So I surprise myself the way that I’m feeling and the way that I’m recovering after every match,” Alcaraz said. “So I’m just really happy about it that I’m able to perform at my best after every match.”

Alcaraz said the injury that forced him to withdraw during the Barcelona Open wasn't caused by playing too much, so taking time off next year wouldn't be for physical reasons. Rather, he believes it would provide him a mental benefit.

“I’m kind of a guy that doesn’t need to play a lot of tournaments,” Alcaraz said, explaining he preferred to be “mentally healthy.”