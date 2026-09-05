India hammers Indonesia 14-0 in AHF Junior Asia Cup opener

MOQI: India made a commanding start to their title defence at the AHF Junior Men's Asia Cup with a ruthless 14-0 victory over Indonesia in their opening Pool A match here on Saturday.

Captain Anmol Ekka, Prabhdeep Singh and Ajeet Yadav spearheaded the emphatic performance, scoring 12 goals between them as the five-time champions immediately stamped their authority on the tournament.

Prabhdeep was the most prolific scorer of the day, finding the net five times to earn the 'Player of the Match' award, while skipper Anmol contributed four goals and Yadav scored thrice for his hat-trick.

Harpal and Ashu Maurya accounted for the other two goals.

India's attacking intent was evident from the opening whistle as they repeatedly entered the Indonesian circle and created scoring opportunities.

Prabhdeep opened the scoring in the fifth minute, giving India an early advantage before Harpal doubled the lead in the eighth minute.

Indonesia struggled to cope with the pace and movement of the Indian attack.

The Indian forward line continued to find openings in the second quarter.

Anmol got his first goal of the match in the 16th minute when the Indonesian defence was penalised with a penalty stroke.

Yadav added another four minutes later to make it 4-0.